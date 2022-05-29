SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning.

The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate’s medical care team had recently determined his condition was no longer treatable and began relieving any pain he may have been feeling.

The homicide team, CSI, and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office were notified as is the procedure for all inmate deaths.

An investigation into the inmate’s death will be performed by the Sheriff’s Office in accordance with state laws.

The identity of the victim will not be released to the public until his family have been notified.