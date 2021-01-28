Inmates at Sacramento County Main Jail given Narcan after suspected overdoses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of inmates is believed to have overdosed Thursday at the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The four inmates have since been taken to a local hospital and are all in “stable condition.”

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened just after 5 p.m. after deputies told medical staff that a “male inmate was suffering from an unknown medical emergency.”

Not long after, the sheriff’s office says they were informed of three other inmates also experiencing a medical emergency.

Medical staff used Narcan, a drug that counteracts opioid overdoses, after they suspected the cause of the emergency to be an overdose.

According to the sheriff’s office, all four inmates are housed on the same floor of the jail.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.