‘Instincts kicked in’: Placer County deputy saves teen from oncoming car

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being praised for potentially saving a teen’s life when the pair was almost hit by an oncoming car in Granite Bay Saturday.

“I just looked off to my right and saw a car coming over the hill, and they were going pretty fast,” Deputy Stanislav Semenuk recalled.

It was at that moment Semenuk knew he had to act without hesitation.

“Instincts kicked in,” he said.

Video from above Cavitt Stallman Road, shared in Thursday’s Facebook post, shows Semenuk parking his patrol vehicle across the two-lane road from someone and walking out to talk to them.

In a split second, Semenuk looks to his right and grasps the teen by the shoulders, pulling them out of the street. A vehicle then drives right through the spot where the two had been standing just moments earlier.

“Just grabbed the kid jumped out of the roadway, and that was that,” Semenuk said.

The kid deputy Semenuk is referring to had been reported to law enforcement as someone going through a mental health crisis.

Semenuk said he hoped the heart-pulsing moment of almost being hit would help the teen open up.

“I just talked to the individual and said, ‘hey did you see what just happened? Like, we both almost just got killed.’ And, again a person having a mental health crisis … at first it was indifference, the conversation … ‘I don’t care,’” Semenuk said.

But, the deputy had back up: his K9 Ronin.

“They were able to look at Ronin, and we started talking, … bonded over that, over the dog. ‘This is my little buddy. Imagine how horrible he would feel if I died, and imagine how horrible your parents would feel if you died. So, that’s what I’m here for to prevent that from happening,’” Semenuk said.

After the physical and emotional assistance, Semenuk humbly told FOX40 this is just his job, and that he’s not alone.

“This incident just happened to have my pilots up above, and they were able to capture it, and the agency was able to give that to you guys, and you can bring that to the community,” he said. “But cops across the country do this on a nightly basis, and no one ever sees it.”

The driver involved was found and cited for driving on a suspended license.