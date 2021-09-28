‘Intense yellowjacket activity’ in Sacramento County, vector control says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are warning that, along with the threat of the West Nile virus carried by mosquitoes, the Greater Sacramento area is seeing “intense” activity from yellowjackets.

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District said Tuesday that it has had an uptick of calls about yellowjackets, particularly in Orangevale, Carmichael, Citrus Heights and Folsom.

“While this is not an unusual occurrence for fall, they do seem to be out in larger numbers this year especially compared to previous seasons,” district manager Gary Goodman said in a news release.

Nests have also been found along the American River Parkway and at the Sacramento Zoo.

“Last week our staff removed 40 yellowjacket nests in a single day,” Goodman said. “Considering that each nest can have hundreds to thousands of yellow jackets, this can quickly become a threat to residents.”

Vector control says yellowjackets can be managed by eliminating food sources outdoors, and covering garbage bins and frequently emptying them. They can also be found hiding in wood piles or under tarps as shelter from the weather.

