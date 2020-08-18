Interactive Map: The murders of the Golden State Killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former police officer who was revealed to be one of California’s most elusive serial killers will be formally sentenced on Friday.

Joseph DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and admitted to dozens of rapes. He will be sentenced to life in prison.

FOX40 has assembled an interactive map to track DeAngelo’s 13 murders.

