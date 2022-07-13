SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Electra Fire, which began in early July, burned at a dangerous rate of speed and even forced people nearby to take shelter at a PG&E powerhouse.

Overnight, the fire expanded to triple its size, burning over 3,000 acres. As of July 13, the Electra Fire has burned 4,478 acres, and fire crews have contained 95% of it.

Photos shared by CAL FIRE show the area near Electra Road before and after the fire burned through it.

“The view is from the top of the penstock, north of the powerhouse and the North Fork of the Mokelumne River,” CAL FIRE tweeted.

(Photo from CAL FIRE)

CAL FIRE said air resources were crucial in battling the flames. Nearby water, such as Lake Tabeaud, was used to battle the Electra Fire, which burned in the same direction and area as the 2015 Butte Fire. Officials said fire breaks from the Butte Fire, which were still there, helped crews out this time.

The fire triggered evacuations in Amador County. However, some residents, who lived through the 2015 Butte Fire, stayed behind.

“We’re ready to leave. Our cars are packed, we’re not stupid. We will definitely leave if we absolutely have to. But we feel like this is our home. We’ve been here for over 40 years. We need to protect it,” another Amador County couple said.

Another resident, who stayed behind, said the Electra Fire was not as threatening as the Butte Fire.

According to CAL FIRE, no structures have been damaged or destroyed in the almost 10 days since the fire began. Fire crews are expected to fully contain the fire by July 16.