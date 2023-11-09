(FOX40.COM) — Drivers are being notified of highway ramp closures for Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 that will be in effect this weekend.

According to Caltrans, southbound I-5 to east and westbound I-80 will be closed from 10 p.m on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

Additionally, eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5 will be closed during the same time period. The transportation department adds that during the closures, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and should expect delays.

An image of the upcoming ramp closures on the I-5 and the I-80. (Credit: Caltrans)

Detours will also be in place for drivers who must travel through the area. A list of these detours can be found below.

From EB I-80 to NB I-5: Detour at Truxel Road

From SB I-5 to I-80: Detour to Garden Highway

“Nearby residents can expect loud construction and commercial truck back-up beeping noises during day and nighttime hours,” Caltrans said.