International organization collects food donations for Orangevale food bank

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) – An international organization collected donations for its Orangevale food bank on Saturday.

Local and state dignitaries helped the local branch of the Kiwanis Club at the event where dozens of people drove up to unload their vehicles.

Organizers told FOX40 the help comes at a much-needed time with 2,500 people every month relying on food bank services.

Executive director Keith Wright said the need is even greater in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re seeing more need right now than ever before in my nine years,” Wright explained. “It is unbelievable. The community has really rallied around this cause to see the good happening in our community.”

Wright said donations will continue to be collected throughout this week.