Interstate 80 closed near Nevada state line due to low visibility

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — In the Sierra, it’s been a frustrating Christmas for travelers hoping to get through the summit.

Non-stop snow in the mountains getting so bad that Caltrans shut down both directions of Interstate 80.

The snow is falling and sticking to the roadways in the region.

During the day, I-80 in Truckee experienced nearly white out conditions.

Those conditions prompted Caltrans to close both directions between Colfax all the way to the Nevada state line, which led to all car traffic backed up waiting for the interstate to reopen.

I-80 is CLOSED in both directions between Colfax (@PlacerCA) and the Nevada State line due to low visibility through the summit, per @CaltransDist3. As of now, there is no estimated time of opening. pic.twitter.com/WVCvpaSSHR — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) December 26, 2021

“We get here. and they say, ‘oh you’re not going today, so that sucks,’” said traveler Antionette Stewart.

Stewart was hoping to take her five children up the mountain to play in the snow but due to closures and dangerous conditions, her Christmas plans quickly unraveled.

“We have to turn around. All roads are closed,” Stewart said.

The roads are closed except for those who live in mountain communities.

As for others waiting it out, a woman from the Bay Area summed up her disappointments.

“Oh well, not the Christmas we wanted,” she told FOX40.

Caltrans acknowledged closures can be frustrating, but officials stressed public safety is the priority.

“Expect some delays, have some patience and keep up to date on what’s going on, and when the weather is really fierce, try to avoid traveling during those conditions and try going the next day because we don’t want anyone to get stuck out there,” advised Caltrans District 3 spokeswoman Angela DaPrato.

And that advice includes the lower elevations where rain becomes a concern.

“Watch out for heavy water in the side, keep your distance,” advised traveler Carl Lewis.

Stewart said she plans to drive slow and safe. And while she and her children are changing their Christmas plans, they are not cutting their Christmas cheer.

“Jingle Bells! Jingle Bells! Jingle All the way!” the family sang.

They are keeping the holiday spirit alive while staying safe on the road.

Caltrans said there is no estimated time of opening.

Chain controls are in effect for parts of Interstate 80, Highway 50, Highway 88 and Highway 89.



Highway 88 is also closed from Picketts Junction to Woodfords in Alpine County due to snow.