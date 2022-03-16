Instances of AAPI hate have fallen out of the headlines, but they haven’t fallen off the radar of those in the community who say more needs to be done to stop this discrimination.

Robert Aaron Long is already serving four life sentences plus 35 years for some of the lives he took in and around Atlanta exactly one year ago. Long will face a death penalty hearing next month for the other lives he took as he targeted women at Georgia massage parlors.

Investigators say he’s confessed that he went on that deadly rampage, taking a total of eight lives, including six Asian American women, because he was battling sex addiction.

People in Georgia and across the country instead regarded the killings as part of the frightening wave of hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that spiked during the pandemic.

Nilda Valmores, the long-time force behind My Sister’s House, spoke with Sonseeahray about where we are with the issue one year later.