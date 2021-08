(KTXL) — People have been rushing to leave the Tahoe Basin all day Monday as the entire area is under some form of evacuation orders.



With more than 21,000 people living in the city of South Lake Tahoe alone, that means thousands of families are packing up and leaving as flames threaten their homes.

American Red Cross public affairs supervisor Kim Mailes joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to provide more information on evacuation efforts.