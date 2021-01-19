Interview: Assembly Member Jim Cooper calls for change in release of parolees after deputy’s death

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — In the wake of the shooting that left Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson and his K-9 Riley dead Monday night, a local California lawmaker is calling for a change in the rules surrounding the release of parolees.

Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) released a statement Tuesday afternoon calling attention to two recent shootings that involved parolees as suspects and left two sheriff’s deputies wounded.

“California continues to release violent criminals onto our streets that have no regard for our laws because they know they will face little to no consequences. California lawmakers must stop prioritizing the release of violent criminals and instead prioritize protecting the public’s safety,” Cooper said in part.

Cooper joined FOX40 on-air Tuesday night to talk about his statement and what he hopes will be changed.