Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned businesses in or around his hometown of Chico.

The businesses that Rodgers is assisting are all either in Chico or in Butte County.

The businesses will receive grants through the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico.

Chico Mayor Andrew Coolidge spoke to FOX40 about the help from Rodgers.