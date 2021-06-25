Interview: Defense attorney, community activist discuss Chauvin’s sentencing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo and Eric Harryman talk to Mark Reichel, defense attorney, and Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth, about Derek Chauvin’s sentencing of 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Reichel said the sentencing surprised him as the asked sentencing was for 30 years.

“This is a white male judge. And so often that judge can kinda more sympathize with (Chauvin) than he can with someone else like the victim,” Reichel said.

“Let’s be very clear, this has happened before,” Accius said. “In 2017 in the Walter Scott case, South Carolina, the officer was given 20 years.”