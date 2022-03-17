The Marysville Police Department is among many planning extra patrols Thursday night looking for impaired drivers.

St. Patrick’s Day means an opportunity for people to have a little green beer and a little fun, but the nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving doesn’t want that fun to spill out onto the roads with bad behavior.

Nationwide, 43% of officers killed in the line of duty are killed in traffic crashes. Earlier this year, Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan was hit and killed by a suspected drunken and wrong-way driver while riding his department motorcycle to work.

Keeping drunken and drugged drivers off the streets takes a massive effort, the cost of which MADD happily takes on. But this year, MADD Sacramento is getting some critical help from a local law firm. Richard Carichoff, from Triumph Law, and Lori Bergenstock, program coordinator for MADD Sacramento, joined Sonseeahray to explain.