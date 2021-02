FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talked to two local real estate experts, Tim Collom and Ryan Lundquist, about Sacramento’s competitive housing market.

“It’s been ballistic. It’s been one of those markets that they ranked us as the #1 city poised for growth in the nation,” said realtor Tim Collom. “And we didn’t think anything was gonna happen … then all of a sudden the market really tightened up with inventory.”

“Buyers are just starving for property,” Lundquist added.