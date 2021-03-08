Interview: International Women’s Day at Travis Air Force Base

The Air Force of all U.S. military branches has the largest percentage of women, 21.1%.
Aircraft engine specialist Staff Sgt. Tianda King joined FOX40 to share her story and why inclusivity and representation are important for the military.
