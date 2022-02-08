Interview: Lawyer gives details about Sacramento man facing deportation

(KTXL) — For more than three years, Iraqi refugee Omar Ameen has been behind bars.

The first was on terrorism charges, that he’s beaten in two courts, but he’s still being held as the United States tries to deport him.



Ameen was arrested in 2018 while living in Sacramento on refugee status.

He was accused of murdering an Iraqi police officer before he came to California and helping to start an ISIS terror cell.

Last fall, a judge decided even though those allegations have been debunked.

But this husband and father of four could be deported. Ameen wrapped up January fighting for relief from those removal plans, a hearing that will continue next week.

Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke Tuesday with Ilyce Shugall, one of the lawyers trying to help Ameen stay in the U.S. with his family.