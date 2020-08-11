Interview: Mayor of Modesto discusses city challenges during the pandemic

(KTXL) — Statewide and local government leaders across California are adapting to the difficulties of setting new policy during a pandemic.

City officials are trying to find solutions for distance learning, effective COVID-19 testing and softening the economic impact on their residents and businesses.

The city of Modesto has recently experienced technical issues with its distance learning online platform.

Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold joined FOX40 News at 7:30 p.m. to discuss this and other challenges his city is facing.