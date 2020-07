(KTXL) — Attorney Parveen Tumber, of the Center for Workers’ Rights, joins FOX40 to talk about navigating California’s Employment Development Department as the state orders another round of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those recently unemployed for a second time during the pandemic, Tumber recommends reopening your former unemployment claim but warns that reopening that claim could lead to a possible audit of that claim.

To contact the Center for Workers’ Rights, call 916-905-5857.