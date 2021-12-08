Interview: New Vacaville housing development focuses on environmental sustainability

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been 30 years since Vacaville’s City Council first authorized a major housing development to move in next to Lagoon Valley Park.

The project has faced intense opposition over the years by those trying to preserve the wetlands and public access to the area, which is nestled 55 miles from the coast in San Francisco and 140 miles from the mountains of Tahoe.

The development broke ground over the summer and Development Director Curt Johansen spoke with Sonseeahray about what’s been described as the state’s first master planned community, with a primary focus on environmental sustainability.