With the Sacramento City Unified School District experiencing day two of a strike by its teachers and support staff, the parents of about 43,000 kids are facing a daunting question: Where will the kids go while we have to work?

Child care options were a difficult topic before the strike, and women’s advocate Simona Grace, with Moms in Office, spoke with Sonseeahray about how the walkout is likely placing added pressure on an already stressed system.