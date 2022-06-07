SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Election day for the California primary is here, and it’s possible the state will see a historic low in voter turnout.

“You need something in the ballot that leads,” Ed Emerson, a Democratic political consultant, said to FOX40. “There were no statewide initiatives. There were no real controversial local initiatives.”

Rosales, a Republican political consultant, said the recall election may have influenced voter turnout.

“I think the recall sucked all the energy out of the room,” Rosales told FOX40.

Political experts Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales talked to Nikki Laurenzo and Eric Harryman about the California primary and things to look out for Tuesday night.