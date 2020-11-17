Interview: Sacramento community members await action on Navdeep Gill allegations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Executive Navdeep Gill has been accused of screaming at Black, female employees he disagreed with over county coronavirus response and intentionally delaying or denying funding needed to fight the disease because of which health department workers asked for it.

Accusations FOX40 was first to report last week had been sent to the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors in a packet, asking for his removal, along with some employee testimonials:

“It had taken us 130 days from the point when an emergency had been declared for any of the items that I worked on for health services to even be heard by the Board of Supervisors. And so it was clear what was being said out in the meeting was not being practiced internally to the county.” Liz Gomez, Chief of Staff for the Sacramento County Department of Health Services

“Personally, to me, he just slandered me in the meetings, which was totally unprofessional. Pamela Harris, Sacramento Co-Director of Nursing and Public Health Division Manager

Harris is one of the county employees who said Gill’s attacks were especially sharp against Black female managers underneath him.

A virtual Board of Supervisors meeting where allegations may be addressed is happening Tuesday.

“I hope that they vote to remove Nav Gill because he is definitely a liability to the county,” said Kula Koenig, founder of Social Justice PolitiCorps, part of the coalition that sent the packet to the Board of Supervisors.

Koenig added that a caller “detailed basically #MeToo-type things: sexual harassment, pants being pulled down, things like that.”

She said voicing what’s happening behind the scenes of the coronavirus response is important.

“When you go to work, and you’re in an environment where your boss is basically threatening you, and you can’t even speak your mind … that is definitely problematic,” she said.

“People are dying,” Koenig added. “Sacramento County doesn’t fare well for health reasons, for business development reasons, for housing reasons, when we have a county executive who doesn’t actually prioritize health and human services, which is what the county is supposed to provide.”

If there’s no action from the board today, Koenig said the coalition is prepared to go forward.

“We’re not going to stop,” Koenig said. “We’re going to keep educating people … to hold election officials accountable.”

FOX40 has repeatedly asked for an on-camera interview with Gill about these issues. He has declined.

In response to this segment, he referred to a statement he sent FOX40 last week: “I categorically deny any allegations of wrongdoing … There’s a misconception that some of the Department of Health Services’ funding requests were turned down. The County CRF (Central Fund Request) Committee did not deny any of their funding requests…”

For the record, FOX40 has obtained forms for 19 requests that have been stamped ‘denied.’