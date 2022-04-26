SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County continues to fight homelessness during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 100-day challenge.
Emily Halcon, Director of Homeless Initiatives, spoke with Sonseeahray on Tuesday about the county’s homelessness response.
