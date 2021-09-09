Interview: Sacramento County Democratic Party’s first Black chairwoman discusses impending recall election

(KTXL) — Just days away from the state’s gubernatorial recall election, the Democratic Party of Sacramento County has elected its first Black chairwoman in Tracie Stafford.

Stafford joined FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss multiple aspects of the recall election, including comments by candidate Larry Elder and an upcoming campaign visit from President Joe Biden on behalf of Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as what she hopes to bring to her new position as chairwoman.

“My goal is to make sure that there is a space and there is a voice for absolutely every version of Democrat we choose to name,” Stafford said.