Interview: Sacramento County superintendent of schools discuss parent concerns over students return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kids are heading back to school across Northern California.

After an unpredictable year and a half and with the delta variant spreading, parents are sharing their concerns.

Coronavirus cases are going up in several communities, including in Sacramento County, and there will be rules in place at schools to keep kids safe.

Superintendent David Gordon of the Sacramento County Office of Education joined FOX40’s Eric Harryman to talk about some of the concerns parents in Sacramento County might have.