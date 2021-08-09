Interview: Sacramento County superintendent of schools discuss parent concerns over students return

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kids are heading back to school across Northern California.

After an unpredictable year and a half and with the delta variant spreading, parents are sharing their concerns.  

Coronavirus cases are going up in several communities, including in Sacramento County, and there will be rules in place at schools to keep kids safe.

Superintendent David Gordon of the Sacramento County Office of Education joined FOX40’s Eric Harryman to talk about some of the concerns parents in Sacramento County might have.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News