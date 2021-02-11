Interview: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln discusses city’s future

He’s a Marine and a pastor, and was recruited by the White House Military Office to help protect former President George W. Bush.

Now, Kevin Lincoln has pledged to protect and progress the city of Stockton as its new mayor.

Mayor Lincoln joined Sonseeahray to talk about the future of Stockton under his leadership.

There’s absolutely no honeymoon period. You come into office as an elected official and it’s straight to work. In addition to that, like any leadership role or a new job that you take on, there’s an acclimation process that takes place. But, with public service, it straight to work. To me, it’s important to build on the momentum that we had over the last year campaigning, in terms of building bridges of trust throughout the community and really protecting public trust as we move forward in making decisions. Kevin Lincoln, Stockton Mayor