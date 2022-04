SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Feelings of sadness or hopelessness are affecting 44% of high school students, according to The Atlantic.

It’s a number that’s increased in the last 12 years and some comedians are using laughter to address these issues.

Sacramento comedian Brad Bonar and high school senior Austin Pozos joined Sonseeahray on Tuesday to discuss how comedy can be helpful for students’ mental health.