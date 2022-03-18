Four years ago, Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old father of two, was shot to death by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard in Meadowview.

They claimed he was armed with what they originally called a “toolbar” as they looked for someone who had been breaking into cars in the area. The investigation later proved Clark only had a cellphone in his hand.

The officers responsible are still on the force — an unfulfilled desire by many for accountability.

Rashid Sidqe, co-founder of the Law Enforcement Accountability Directive, will serve on a panel about strategic justice during Clark’s Legacy Weekend activities. Sidqe spoke with Sonseeahray ahead of the event.