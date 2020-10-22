Invasive mosquitoes continue to be detected in Sacramento and Yolo counties

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Detections of an invasive mosquito, Aedes aegypti, continue in both Sacramento and Yolo counties, according to the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The mosquitoes were first spotted mid-September in the city of Winters, located in in Yolo County. Since then, they have been detected in the Arden-Arcade area in Sacramento County, with the most recent detection near the city of Isleton earlier this week.

The Aedes aegypt is small, black, and with white stripes on their back and legs. It is aggressive species that prefers to bite people during the day, and has the potential to transmit serious diseases, such as yellow fever and the Zika virus.

District employees have also gone door-to-door and inspect and treat infected neighborhoods, including getting rid of young mosquitoes and eggs, which are often found in small containers of water, such as flower pots, pet dishes and bird baths.

“Once these mosquitoes are established, they can be very difficult to control, especially because they can easily spread from one location to another,” said district manager Gary Goodman. “Since mosquitoes can hatch at different intervals, treatments need to be ongoing and repeated often to ensure populations are suppressed before they can continue reproducing.”

Goodman said mosquito populations will decline as temperatures get cooler.

Authorities recommend preventions such as draining standing water, avoiding outside activity during dawn and dusk hours, wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent and double-checking doors and screens.

For more information on where these invasive mosquitoes have been found within the state, or to report mosquito activity, visit www.FIGHTtheBITE.net or call 1-800-429-1022.