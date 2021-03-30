Man suspected of lighting firework inside Natomas Walmart arrested

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of setting off a firework inside a Walmart that caused a fire in February was arrested Tuesday.

On Feb. 28, at around 2:45 p.m, the Sacramento Fire Department said someone set a men’s clothing rack on fire inside the Walmart on Truxel Road.

Fire investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed a man using an aerosol can to spray the clothing and lit the rack on fire with a firework.

Arson investigators said they worked with Sacramento police to identify the suspected arsonist as 29-year-old Israel Hussfeldt using facial recognition software.

Investigators said they matched Huusfeldt’s vehicle to one caught on video fleeing the scene but were unable to find him and take him into custody.

On Tuesday, fire officials said Huusfeldt was pulled for a traffic stop in Placer County.

Huusfeldt was arrested and booked for multiple charges including arson.

Anyone with information related to arson cases is urged to contact the Arson Tip Line at 916- 808-8732 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-7463.