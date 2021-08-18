Investigators: Child showing signs of abuse dies, Sacramento County man arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of abusing and killing a young boy earlier this month.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11 a.m. Aug. 3, deputies were called to Fair Oaks Boulevard near Munroe Street where a 5-year-old was not breathing.

The boy was hospitalized and the sheriff’s office said two days later, he died.

A medical evaluation later showed he had been abused.

An arrest warrant for homicide and assault resulting in the death of a child was obtained by the sheriff’s office and Tuesday, deputies arrested 21-year-old Jason Rahul Chitnis.

Chitnis was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail and will appear in court Thursday.

The details surrounding the boy’s death have not been reported.