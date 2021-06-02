Investigators don’t believe illegal fireworks sparked fire that killed Denair man, two sons

DENAIR, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the cause of a house fire in Denair, they released the names of the father and two children who died in the flames.

Sergio Inostros in a photo provided by the Inostros Family

Sergio Inostros, 25, and his sons, 3-year-old Bennet Inostros and 8-year-old Mason VanWinkle, were identified by the sheriff’s department Wednesday as the three people who perished in Sunday morning’s fire.

A GoFundMe created for their funeral services calls Sergio Inostros “a Hero and a father beyond measure.”

“It was a tragedy to such a small community like Denair. Things like this don’t happen to us,” local resident Henry Alvarado told FOX40. “I felt a lot of sorrow, pain, especially for the mother and those left behind.”

Alvarado said he knew the mother was not home during the time of the fire.

The sheriff’s department says it has already received tips claiming the fire may have been started by illegal fireworks. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say they do not believe fireworks started the fire.

According to the sheriff’s department, the night before the fire, dispatch records indicate there were only two fireworks related calls between 11:11 p.m. and 11:42 p.m.

“Determining cause and origin of the fire, as well as awaiting final conclusive test results from the Coroner’s Office, will take additional time spanning weeks if not months,” Wednesday’s release from the sheriff’s department read.

Anyone with information about the deadly fire has been asked to call Detective Gonzalez at 209-595-8686.