Investigators hoping to find new leads in 39-year-old Stockton cold case

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Investigators with the Stockton Police Department and San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office are highlighting a 39-year-old cold case, hoping to generate new leads.

Eduardo Rodriguez, a criminal investigator with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and former detective with the Stockton Police Department, has been working the cold case with his partner for the last three years.

“This was one of the cases that I’ve always kept in my mind wanting to solve,” Rodriguez said.

Nearly four decades ago, Virginia White was found dead in her ransacked Stockton apartment by a neighbor. Rodriguez says White, a 62-year-old mother of three, was killed on Dec. 9, 1981, just one day after retiring as a food service worker at Stockton State Hospital.

“Virginia White was a true victim. She did nothing wrong and there was nothing wrong going on in her life,” he said. “She just lived alone and she lived her life and she was trying to help everybody else.”

Rodriguez added that White was well-respected and was known to her coworkers and neighbors as the “Candy Lady” because “she was routinely known to go about the workplace and also her neighborhood passing out candy to everyone.”

White was found beaten and stabbed in her North San Joaquin Street apartment in Stockton.

“The neighbor took it upon herself to to check on her,” Rodriguez said. “The neighbor subsequently found the door open when she went to knock on it, and then when she answered, she found Virginia White inside.”

Rodriguez said the original detectives who worked the case went above and beyond to try to solve it, but the murder remains a mystery.

“It tugs at your heart,” he said. “She’s a true victim. I just think we owe it to her to do something.”

Rodriguez said he and his partner are committed to finding answers for her family.

“Virginia White’s daughter, she just wants justice. She wants to know what happened and whoever did this brought to justice,” he said.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information about the incident or who lived in the area at the time to call the Stockton Police Department or the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.