Investigators in Butte County use rapid DNA analysis to make arrest in burglary case

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man already behind bars in Butte County was connected to a separate burglary investigation Tuesday through the quick analysis of DNA evidence.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies were investigating a burglary at an Oroville home that happened last month.

During their investigation, deputies found items they believed would contain DNA evidence.

Using an ANDE DNA Instrument the sheriff’s office obtained in November of 2018, investigators were able to process and analyze the DNA.

According to the instrument’s manufacturer, the ANDE DNA instrument “accelerates the DNA processing from taking months or even years to less than two hours” and is known as a rapid DNA instrument.

Prior to 2017, Rapid DNA systems were not authorized for use on crime scene samples to upload or search the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, also known as CODIS, according to the FBI.

But after the passage of the Rapid DNA Act of 2017, Rapid DNA Instrument samples “may be included in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).”

Once the DNA results were analyzed, investigators determined that 24-year-old Peter Lor was a match to the DNA found at the burglary.

Detectives determined Lor was in custody at the Butte County Jail on an unrelated case.

On Tuesday, Sheriff’s Office detectives said they contacted Lor about the burglary investigation.

During the contact with Lor, detectives said they found additional evidence connecting Lor to the burglary.

After contacting Lor, detectives drove to a home on Claremont Drive in Oroville and recovered some of the property that was stolen during the burglary.

Lor was booked into the Butte County Jail for burglary.

Lor is scheduled to be arraigned at the Butte County Superior Court on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information regarding Lor to contact Detective Thao or Deputy Sandquist at 530-538-7671.