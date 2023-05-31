(KTXL) — Investigators have uncovered more information about a set of human remains that were found on March 27 in the Truckee area, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The human remains were found off of Interstate 80 near Farad Road, east of Truckee after law enforcement received a call about “severely decomposed human remains.”

Since beginning their investigation of the remains, law enforcement have determined that the body is of a Caucasian adult female, between the ages of 30 and 70, around 5 feet and 1 inch tall to 5 feet and 6 inches tall.

Investigators also believe the woman died between 2022 and 2023. She is said to have had medium-length brown hair and a possible tattoo on the left side of her lower torso.

Pending DNA analysis results could further narrow down the identity of the woman, according to the sheriff’s office.