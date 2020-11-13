Investigators search for missing woman after crash in Dixon

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 21-year-old Sacramento woman who went missing early Monday morning, after she was involved in a car crash on Interstate 80 near Dixon.

“This whole situation scares me. I just keep playing it in my head, trying to make it make sense to me,” said William Anderson Jr.

Anderson Jr. is pleading for answers after his little sister, Jikara Anderson, disappeared Monday morning.

“Never had any type of issues or mental issues, nothing that could give a reason for this disappearance,” Anderson told FOX40.

He says his sister, a 21-year-old UC Santa Barbara student, was staying with her mother in Sacramento and left the house Sunday evening in her mother’s car.

The California Highway Patrol says just after midnight early Monday morning, she was involved in a crash with another car on westbound Interstate 80 just before Kidwell Road outside of Dixon.

When investigators arrived, her mother’s car was still there, but Anderson was nowhere to be found.

Anderson left behind both her phone and wallet.

“So she has literally nothing right now besides the clothes on her back, so that’s even more scary. Where is she sleeping? How is she eating?” Anderson Jr. asked.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they received reports Tuesday morning, just before 5 a.m., that someone may have seen her at a Safeway in Vallejo.

Investigators say she might be suffering from some sort of mental health issue, and that they consider her “at-risk.”

Her brother just prays she’s safe, and has a message if she’s listening:

“We just want to see you healthy. Like, we don’t care about the situation that happened. Just reach out to us and we can all figure it out,” Anderson Jr. said.