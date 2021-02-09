Investigators seeking answers after Rocklin man killed in hit-and-run

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – Rocklin police are seeking answers after they say a 30-year-old man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident.

Trevor Swahn’s family says the 30-year-old was getting them some snacks when he crossed Sierra College Boulevard near Scriber Way late Thursday night.

Police say that’s when a vehicle struck him and took off.

“When we arrived, unfortunately, we found him deceased,” said Rocklin Police Sgt. Andre Booker.

So far, police have no eyewitnesses to the collision.

Booker says 911 callers simply found Swahn lying in the roadway.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have observed what happened or have in-car or cell phone video.

“Anyone that could help us answer some questions for the family and for our investigation, we’d really appreciate that,” Booker told FOX40.

FOX40 spoke to Swahn’s parents Tuesday night, who said it was just too painful to talk about the crash right now.

In a Facebook post, Swahn’s father wrote in part, “I miss him sooooooooo much. Thanks to all for your kind thoughts. Hopefully some day I can tell you but I can’t talk without breaking down. … Trev your Dad loves you sooooooooooooooooooooooo much.I will miss you forever.”