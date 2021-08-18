Investigators trying to find out where Grass Valley man was before he was killed, left in canal

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County investigators are trying to find more information about a Grass Valley man who was killed and later found with his feet bound in a canal.

The partially-clothed body of 30-year-old James Pascual Rodriguez was found Aug. 6 in a canal near Peaceful Valley Road, the sheriff’s office reported.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said the death was suspicious in nature. Investigators also said Rodriguez had head trauma.

Now, the sheriff’s office said they are investigating Rodriguez’s death as a homicide and are trying to find out where he was and what he was doing before he was killed — information that could lead to his killer.

Along with Grass Valley, the sheriff’s office also said Rodriguez was usually found in the North San Juan area of San Joaquin County, which is north of Nevada City along Highway 49.

Anyone who has more information about Rodriguez or the homicide is asked to contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AA-CRIME or submit a tip online by clicking or tapping here.