Investigators uncover ‘complex’ unemployment insurance fraud operation in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A “complex and ongoing” investigation in San Joaquin County led to evidence of an unemployment insurance fraud operation, according to the county’s district attorney.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation Identity Theft Unit wrote up search warrants after the sheriff’s office uncovered local instances of unemployment insurance fraud and identity theft.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, Manteca Police Department, Stockton Police Department, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Employment Development Department helped execute the search warrants, according to the DA. The location or locations tied to the warrants have not been reported.

Along with evidence of EDD fraud and identity theft, the DA says 18 illegal firearms were also found by investigators and seized.

“EDD is a resource available to help many who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. In San Joaquin County, organized crime will not be allowed to steal these resources,” said San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber Salazar.

The DA’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.