Ione community hosts recovery space for Caldor Fire evacuees

IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — The community of Ione came together Saturday to offer food, clothing and a prayer booth to evacuees of the Caldor Fire.

Shelly Zabawa and her 10-year-old daughter, Charlotte, set up a prayer booth for anyone who needed some faith.

“Some verses for inspiration, just some encouragement for those that are dealing with all the craziness that’s been going on with these fires,” Zabawa told FOX40. “People need to know that God’s there. And to just have that reassurance and know that even in hard times, he’s watching over us, even in hard times.”

Community organizer Jessica Lenley doesn’t know anyone directly affected by the fires but she told FOX40 that creating a location to help evacuees recover was something she felt she needed to do.

“I wanted to create a space that people can come to, get what they need. We have somebody who is providing a hot lunch,” Lenley explained. “And just make it something that they can get away from where they are and maybe have a bright spot.”

Corina Rouppet and her son told FOX40 they needed the bright spot while her husband stayed home in Somerset dozing lines, not only around their home, but their neighbors’ and anyone who needed help.

“We’re pulling through, just like everyone else,” Rouppet said. “It’s so nice to be able to travel 30 minutes, 15 minutes, to be able to get all the supplies. We’re all starting over. These people are so amazing, to like come out here and just… because everyone is spread out.”

On day 13 since she’s been home, she said they’ve been going day-to-day just hoping their home stays safe.

“We all are just, just so tired. You know?” Rouppet said through tears. “We just want to be home, just like everyone else. We’re able to get our animals out and so, it’s hard.”

Despite family and friends losing their homes to the Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, Rouppet said she’s keeping the faith.

“Just hang in there. There’s hope and just keep your faith high. We’ll all pull through as a community,” Rouppet advised.