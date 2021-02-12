Ione man arrested in connection with two dead women in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An Ione man was arrested after detectives discovered the bodies of two women who had connections with him, according to the Amador County Sherriff’s Office.

Officials say the sheriff’s office received information on Wednesday of a missing women where foul play was suspected, then discovered Dante Michael Campbell of Ione had been dating her.

The next day, detectives met with Campbell at his residence in Oaks Mobile Home Park. They found a body of a woman, who has not been identified, in a RV storage area across from the mobile home park, authorities said.

While at the residence, detectives were approached by someone who reported a second missing woman. They said the woman was last seen with Campbell around 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives then searched a second storage unit in Ione Thursday evening. They found the body of the second missing woman, who has also not yet been identified.

Campbell, 49, was arrested for two counts of murder and will remain in custody without bail, according to the sheriff’s office.