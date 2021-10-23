Ironman Race still on amid expected record rainfall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Ironman Race will push ahead Sunday amid a storm bringing record rainfall to the area.

However, there will be some changes to the bike portion of the race. One lap will be removed, reducing the course’s total distance to 56 miles.

Athletes will still complete a full 2.4 mile swim and 26.2 mile run.

Awards and championship slots will continue to be awarded as originally planned.

Based on the changes, the transition will open at 5 a.m. The professional athletes will begin at 7 a.m. Age group athletes start at 7:30 a.m.

Some other updates:

Transition opens at 5:15am

No bike personal needs needed

No Bike + Bag checkout on Monday

Bike + Bag checkout starts at 2:45pm

Cut off times:

Swim course 2:20 hours

Off the bike in 7 hours and 20 minutes, cumulative

Total time to finish the race is 14 hours

** Internal course cutoffs may be in place based on these timelines