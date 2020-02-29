Ironman Triathlon coming to Sacramento in 2021

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Officials from Visit Sacramento have announced that the Ironman Triathlon is coming to the region.

The competition will happen on Oct. 24, 2021.

Visit Sacramento says it will be a qualifier for the 2022 World Championship in Hawaii.

Organizers have already decided the swimming portion of the race will take place on both the American and the Sacramento rivers.

"The Farm to Fork Capital of North America, really, offers a lot of beautiful terrain that comes with that. It's gonna be an incredibly fast course," said Ironman Regional Director Dave Christen. "We think it's going to be one of the fastest courses in the world and we thought this was just a great spot for us to land a new Ironman and Ironman California."

The race is expected to add around $15 million to the Sacramento economy.