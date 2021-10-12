Isleton mobile home park fire destroys 42 structures, displacing 100 people

ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — Families who live in an Isleton mobile home park were left houseless and picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed dozens of homes Monday.
Twisted metal, burned cars and entire homes were reduced to rubble after the fire swept through the Rancho Marina Mobile Home and RV Park.
The flames destroyed at least 42 structures, including 16 RVs, and displaced at least 100 people.
Karen Souza was heartbroken as she returned Tuesday morning to find the fire destroyed her home of 17 years.
“It was a nice, little house. I can’t see it no more,” Karen Souza told FOX40.
Her niece and great-niece were in disbelief.
“It’s sad. It was devastating right now, and seeing this … ” Chirelle Hughes said.
On top of the anguish of losing her home, Souza was concerned about the whereabouts of her beloved cat.
“A little, tiny cat. His name is Bear. It’s a girl cat, but I always call it a him,” Souza said.
She said she hopes her cat got away before the flames came through — flames she described as fierce and fast.
“It was the windiest day of the whole year,” Souza said. “We didn’t have time to grab nothing. It just started on the tree, burned my friend’s house, and then got on my house.”
The fire didn’t just tear through the mobile home park. Firefighters spent much of Tuesday putting out active flames in a field to prevent the blaze from reaching neighboring structures.
“It looks like we’re going to be spending another night on this fire to make sure it doesn’t go anywhere else,” explained River Delta Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Hugh Henderson. “With these dry conditions and the wind blowing, we don’t want it to escape on us and go from there.”
At the mobile home park, the damage is done, but Souza was holding out hope that some of their possessions could be recovered.
“The shed is left, that’s the only thing that’s left is the shed,” Souza said. “And I’ve been writing a book since fourth grade, so maybe that’s in their still.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There are several GoFundMe donation pages set up to help the victims of this fire.
