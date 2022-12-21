SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley.

Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their disparity in size.

Courtesy The International Space Station

While Lake Tahoe takes up a significant portion of the image in the center, Folsom Lake is much smaller and can barely be seen underneath the snow-covered mountains in the bottom left of the image.

The video also captures images of dense fog that is covering the Central Valley.

The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite shared a time-lapse of the fog that occurred throughout the morning.

These videos come days after the ISS passed through Northern California capturing a video that showed Folsom Lake as well as the Sacramento Valley.