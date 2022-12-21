SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley.
Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their disparity in size.
While Lake Tahoe takes up a significant portion of the image in the center, Folsom Lake is much smaller and can barely be seen underneath the snow-covered mountains in the bottom left of the image.
The video also captures images of dense fog that is covering the Central Valley.
The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite shared a time-lapse of the fog that occurred throughout the morning.
These videos come days after the ISS passed through Northern California capturing a video that showed Folsom Lake as well as the Sacramento Valley.