‘It could happen to anybody’: Stockton man copes as his family faces two COVID-19 cases, death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Stockton man says two of his relatives have been infected with COVID-19 and one of them recently lost their battle.

Arturo Sanchez has taken his message to social media and is using the tragedy to warn others.

"If it happened to them, it could happen to me. It could happen to anybody,” Sanchez said.

A private, tragic moment is now shared with the world through Sanchez's post about a relative in his 70s who recently died of COVID-19.

“The main and, really, only reason is I believe it’s my social responsibility,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez explained further that he believes his social responsibility is showing that the virus is real.

The wife of Sanchez’s relative who passed away from COVID-19 -- also in her 70s -- is now facing the same coronavirus battle.

“I thought it was important to share because I’ve seen some posts that say, ‘Show me one person that you know, where are these people at?’” Sanchez explained. “I’ve seen a lot of posts.”

Sanchez said he's been working from home and is being cautious because he has underlying health issues, as does his father.

“I told my dad, ‘Dad, you’re not welcome at my house right now.' And my dad goes, ‘Oh, I’m not welcome,'" he explained. "I go, ‘Well, not right now, dad, and it’s not just for me. Well, it is for me but it’s also for you.’”

With continued vigilance against the virus from his living room, Sanchez said he finds comfort in his faith.

“I say anchor yourself in your faith and this too will pass,” Sanchez said.

