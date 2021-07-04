‘It feels great’: Sacramentans celebrate 1st major holiday after lifted restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – It’s the first major holiday since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and many people are taking advantage by either having their own personal firework display or going to one of the large displays in the region.

Restaurants were also busy, and as the night went on, it only got busier.

“It feels great. It feels great to get out and enjoy the outdoors without the mask and the distancing,” said Bruce Swyers. “It’s just a good time.”

Swyers and his family are also celebrating his daughter’s 18th birthday.

“It’s nice to be able to celebrate my birthday without having to wear masks and being able to be around a large group of people,” said Mahalia Swyers.

Bruce Swyers says right now it’s a great time after going through the pandemic and another personal tragedy.

“We went through the Paradise Fire and the Camp Fire, we lost everything. She lost two houses and I lost my house and right after that was COVID,” Bruce Swyers said. “Supposed to get the new keys to my new house on Tuesday.”

On the first major holiday after lifting restrictions, many are hoping for brighter days ahead.