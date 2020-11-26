‘It has been a blessing that I regained my health completely’: Turlock man who recovered from COVID-19 plans to celebrate Thanksgiving

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock man who recovered from his battle with COVID-19 is prepared to celebrate what he calls a very unique Thanksgiving.

“The biggest difference is I appreciate life very much,” Nader Ammari told FOX40.

The table will be set, the decorations in place, and just like years prior, this Thanksgiving for Ammari will be about gratitude.

“It has been a blessing that I regained my health completely,” he said.

But unlike before, Ammari’s guest list will be a bit more intimate.

“Doing these small, simple measures, you are protecting yourself, your family members, and you are protecting the others,” he said.

These precautions, Ammari said, will be protecting others from what he had been through earlier this year.

As FOX40 reported in May, Ammari battled COVID-19 after getting infected on a flight from Italy in February. He was admitted to the ICU at Kaiser Modesto and placed in a medically-induced coma.

But he was able to fight through and was wheeled out to a cheering medical staff.

The infection did affect his kidneys temporarily, but Ammari said he’s better now.

“We stopped the dialysis and remove the catheter from my chest, so I am dialysis-free now,” Ammari explained.

Ammari credits his regained health to his new perspective and his new lifestyle, saying he “maintained good, healthy diet, according to the recommendations of the doctors.”

And as the holiday approaches, Ammari said it’ll be a different type of celebration, but necessary to keep his family and so many others safe.

“I know it is unusual, I know it is unique, but it is with the help of people, if they cooperate with each other, we can pass this thing,” he said.

Ammari said he plans to stay connected with his family over video chat on Thanksgiving.